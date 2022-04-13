Russian woman ‘beats up’ police officers, breaks equipment in Islamabad ASI injured during scuffle; police say woman was taken to police station after a hotel's management informed her visa had expired.

ISLAMABAD: A Russian woman allegedly beat up female police officers and broke equipment of the Safe City Project installed at the women police station.A police officer identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Parveen was injured during the scuffle. Police said the woman seemed to be a trained martial arts expert.According to police, the woman was taken to the police station after a hotel’s management informed them that her passport showed that her visa expired last month. Consequently, a police team reached the spot and examined her passport which showed that she entered the country on Dec 30, 2021, however, her visa expired on March 3, 2022.The police said she broke wires installed at the police station as well as the Safe City camera, disrupting their communication system, adding that a case was registered against her under the Foreigners Act. Somehow, the woman was overpowered and put behind bars.Station House Officer ASI Misbah Shahbaz confirmed that the incident took place at the police station, adding that the woman was produced in a court from where she was sent to jail on judicial remand.The SHO, however, chose not to comment about the damage caused by the woman at the police station. Another police spokesman was contacted refused to share any details about it.