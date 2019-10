Russian wealth fund chief points to Saudi Arabia as a precedent for repairing relations with the US

The head of Russia’s $10 billion state investment vehicle is optimistic about repairing relations with Washington, he told CNBC on Sunday.

Dmitriev pointed to his country’s blossoming friendship with Saudi Arabia — something that only four years ago was in serious doubt, given the animosity between the two during the Cold War.

He insisted that Russia’s growing investments in and trade with Saudi Arabia should be seen as “building bridges” rather than engaging the strategic competition that many in the West regularly warn about.

“And building something that helps Saudi economy, Russian economy — and builds the friendship between our nations.”

The last few years, by contrast, have seen the creation of a historic oil production alliance led by Riyadh and Moscow, increased trade and investment, and the first state visit by a Saudi monarch to Russia.

“Many people didn’t believe that we’ll make much progress,” Dmitriev said of the relationship with the Saudi kingdom. “And it seemed too distant because Russia and Saudi Arabia were worlds apart. We had lots of differences during Soviet times. We had lots of differences in many politics in the Middle East. But now I can report to you that we made really breakthrough and this is a breakthrough because President Putin and King Salman and now Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman really believed that it’s possible to bring Russia and Saudi Arabia closer together.”

New Saudi-Russia investment projects