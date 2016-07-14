beijingwalker said: Russian warships unleash massive response near Japan

Click to expand...

RT as in Russian TV? This isn't even a real TV channel. Majority of of the folks don't even know "Rick Sanchez" lol. Secondly, firing a few cruise and AAM's means what? He's terming them as "exercises". This is a propaganda tool. There is NO coverage on the mainstream media.There is NO WAY Russia would jeopardize it's economic dream of 60 years to connect with EU by road and through oil and gas pipelines. Germany is connecting with Russia through a direct pipeline. Turkey and France have other plans too, these projects would give the Russians billions of dollars in revenue without much effort. That's also why Russia offered the US bases when the US was leaving Afg. These videos look good on tv screens. No real value.