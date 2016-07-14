What's new

Russian warships unleash massive response near Japan

Russian warships unleash massive response near Japan

Japan is currently engaged in a number of territorial disputes, with neighboring countries including China, North Korea, South Korea and Russia. Russia has rejected a territorial claim by Japan and conducted military drills wherein Russia’s Pacific Fleet intercepted ten missiles as it deployed it’s highly sophisticated surface to air missile defense system. The disputed islands were seized by Soviet forces in the last days of World War II from the Axis-aligned Empire of Japan and been in Russian hands ever since. Russia has developed the islands with military infrastructure, including missile systems. RT’s Alex Mihailovich has the story. Then Peter Kuznick of American University shares his expertise. He points out that Japan is becoming increasingly hostile toward Russia and China as it draws closer to the US.
Russian warships unleash massive response near Japan
RT as in Russian TV? This isn't even a real TV channel. Majority of of the folks don't even know "Rick Sanchez" lol. Secondly, firing a few cruise and AAM's means what? He's terming them as "exercises". This is a propaganda tool. There is NO coverage on the mainstream media.

There is NO WAY Russia would jeopardize it's economic dream of 60 years to connect with EU by road and through oil and gas pipelines. Germany is connecting with Russia through a direct pipeline. Turkey and France have other plans too, these projects would give the Russians billions of dollars in revenue without much effort. That's also why Russia offered the US bases when the US was leaving Afg. These videos look good on tv screens. No real value.
 
Then Japan must promise not to threaten other countries and consider becoming a permanently neutral country.
When did Japan out of all country threatened anybody? It doesn't even have a expedition task force.
or what? lol
That would be a loss to human kind and world heritage. That's like barbarians shitting all over pristine paradise.
 
When did Japan out of all country threatened anybody? It doesn't even have a expedition task force.

The would be a loss to human kind and world heritage. That like barbarians shitting all over pristine paradise.
Japan is a far-right country. They committed war crimes even worse than the Nazis. They did biological warfare on civilians. The worse thing is that they have shown no remorse. Japanese leaders consistently visit the Yasukuni shrine for war criminals. They deny their war crimes using comfort women. Their rising sun flag is the same.
 
I suggest you look up Japan's "history" of war crimes. Maybe look at what Japan did during the Nanjing massacre?
I posted long about that,many times,Nanjing massacre,it was fabricated by KMT & their western allies to vilify Japan ,just like Taiwan & US is doing against china,it was done so as to prep the western public for war on Japan. Which was sadly carried on and people actually started believing it and got casted as a lynchpin of anti japan and nationalist propaganda.No lies should be tolerated,nomater what nation it's against or the thread of karma will bite.
 
