Russian warships unleash massive response near Japan
Japan is currently engaged in a number of territorial disputes, with neighboring countries including China, North Korea, South Korea and Russia. Russia has rejected a territorial claim by Japan and conducted military drills wherein Russia’s Pacific Fleet intercepted ten missiles as it deployed it’s highly sophisticated surface to air missile defense system. The disputed islands were seized by Soviet forces in the last days of World War II from the Axis-aligned Empire of Japan and been in Russian hands ever since. Russia has developed the islands with military infrastructure, including missile systems. RT’s Alex Mihailovich has the story. Then Peter Kuznick of American University shares his expertise. He points out that Japan is becoming increasingly hostile toward Russia and China as it draws closer to the US.