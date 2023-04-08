Russian warship spotted in Saudi Arabian port - world order iss already changing.
ARussian warship named The Admiral Gorshkov was spotted in a port in Saudi Arabia this week, docking there for the first time since the re-establishment of diplomatic ties with Iran.
Russian warships sail along the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 21, 2022.© (photo credit: ANTON VAGANOV/ REUTERS)
The warship was returning from South Africa to Russia when it stopped at the Jeddah port for a two-day break and refuelling, Arab News reports.
The source also reported that the ship would be making a trip to Syria for “repairs” although It is unclear what repairs the ship requires.
In the past, there have been concerns that Iran used disaster relief as a cover to smuggle weapons into Syria.
On April 5, Rear Admiral Mansour bin Saud Al-Juaid, assistant commander of the Saudi Western Fleet, and the Russian Northern Fleet's Captain Oleg Gladky held a meeting. Attendance included the Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergey G. Kozlov, the Consul General of Russia in Jeddah, Yusup Abakarov, and the Permanent Representative of Russia to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Ramzan Abdulatipov.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman attend a welcoming ceremony ahead of their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 5, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/YURI KADOBNOV/POOL)© Provided by The Jerusalem Post
