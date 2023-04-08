What's new

Russian warship spotted in Saudi Arabian port

Russian warship spotted in Saudi Arabian port - world order iss already changing.​


ARussian warship named The Admiral Gorshkov was spotted in a port in Saudi Arabia this week, docking there for the first time since the re-establishment of diplomatic ties with Iran.



Russian warships sail along the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 21, 2022.
Russian warships sail along the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 21, 2022.© (photo credit: ANTON VAGANOV/ REUTERS)
The warship was returning from South Africa to Russia when it stopped at the Jeddah port for a two-day break and refuelling, Arab News reports.

The source also reported that the ship would be making a trip to Syria for “repairs” although It is unclear what repairs the ship requires.

In the past, there have been concerns that Iran used disaster relief as a cover to smuggle weapons into Syria.

On April 5, Rear Admiral Mansour bin Saud Al-Juaid, assistant commander of the Saudi Western Fleet, and the Russian Northern Fleet's Captain Oleg Gladky held a meeting. Attendance included the Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergey G. Kozlov, the Consul General of Russia in Jeddah, Yusup Abakarov, and the Permanent Representative of Russia to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Ramzan Abdulatipov.


Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman attend a welcoming ceremony ahead of their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 5, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/YURI KADOBNOV/POOL)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman attend a welcoming ceremony ahead of their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 5, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/YURI KADOBNOV/POOL)© Provided by The Jerusalem Post
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman attend a welcoming ceremony ahead of their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 5, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/YURI KADOBNOV/POOL)

Source https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/worl...p&cvid=617ad24ee80e4c7b8142ca20fbfed24e&ei=51
 
That is not Geo-Political change but Geo-Political earthquake.

USA is losing all of it's regional and global hegemony. Arab kingdoms were naturally afraid of USA, that is why they are distancing themselves from USA after sensing American weaknesses both in terms of its economy and military. Today Russia and China are challenging USA in every field.

Europe on the other hand after eating Russian punch, are feeling the need for a serious change. They need energy resources and Russian/Chinese growing influence in Arab world leaves them concerned about too much dependence on Americans.

Good signs are emerging.
 

