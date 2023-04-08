Russian warship spotted in Saudi Arabian port

That is not Geo-Political change but Geo-Political earthquake.



USA is losing all of it's regional and global hegemony. Arab kingdoms were naturally afraid of USA, that is why they are distancing themselves from USA after sensing American weaknesses both in terms of its economy and military. Today Russia and China are challenging USA in every field.



Europe on the other hand after eating Russian punch, are feeling the need for a serious change. They need energy resources and Russian/Chinese growing influence in Arab world leaves them concerned about too much dependence on Americans.



Good signs are emerging.