Russian warship Moskva had real piece of jesus cross on board

Since Putin bases his regime on a corrupted alliance with a compromised church (the russian patriarch was a former KGB spy and prays for war...) he of course had a holy relic on his flagship. A piece of the cross from Jesus was on board in the ship chapell and went down with the ship.

Russian warship sunk by Ukraine was 'carrying ancient Christian relic'

THE Russian warship Moskva which was sunk by Ukraine may have been carrying a piece of the True Cross, a Russian Orthodox priest has claimed. The whereabouts of a piece of the True Cross, what beli…
In a religious way, this is a huge loss. And i wonder how they will spin that in their propaganda. Some users here like @Foinikas base their support for Putinism on their beliefes, that it will be some sort of orthodox empire.

They dont see how this regime uses religion for their perverted agenda.


For me, the sinking is a clear symbol and a message.
 

