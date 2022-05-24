What's new

Russian troops withdrawing from northern Syria

The withdrawal in the Tel Rifat region has been completed. The military missions of the USA and Russia at a depth of 30 km along the Turkish border are expected to withdraw from the region in a short time.

We will see on which lap YPG will sit. It is reported that the terrorist organization hoisted Syrian regime flags at contact points around Manbij.

It is reported that after the great success achieved in the Claw-Lock operation against the PKK in the north of Iraq, the TAF has now put the Syria operation on its agenda for the last major blow and the preparations have been completed to a large extent.


Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Suriye'ye Askeri Harekat Sinyali

Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, kabine toplantısı sonrası yaptığı açıklamada Suriye'ye yönelik yeni askeri harekatın sinyalini verdi.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in his statement after the cabinet meeting, gave the signal of a new military operation against Syrian branch of PKK.

In a statement made by Erdogan, "Areas that are the center of attacks, harassment and traps against our country and our safe zones are at the top of our operational priority. We are starting to take steps to address the missing part of the work we started to create safe zones at a depth of 30 kilometers along our southern borders."

As soon as the TSK completes its intelligence and security preparations, these operations will begin. We will take our decisions on this issue at the NSC to be held on Thursday.” statements were included.

With the Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring Operations carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces in 2016, 2018 and 2019, Turkey created safe areas up to 30 kilometers deep in various regions in northern Syria.

After the safe areas are turned into a corridor and the activities of the YPG terrorist organization in the region is broken, it is planned that the Syrian refugees fleeing the wars in Syria will be settled in these areas.



Local Syrian sources say that the American delegation, which came to the Euphrates Shield area with Turkish officials, reached a Turkish base in the area.
 
Raiding another country's sovereignty is never a good option , but i agree something like this should be set up in Afghanistan too , Too many illegal aliens Pourin in and causing mayhem , a burden on us
 
Raiding another country's sovereignty is never a good option , but i agree something like this should be set up in Afghanistan too , Too many illegal aliens Pourin in and causing mayhem , a burden on us
There is no sovereign state across Turkish borders, there is a terrorist organization protected by the USA and Russia.
 

