Ministry spokesperson Marija Zaharova published files in the messaging app Telegram which included information about the editors-in-chief of Finnish news outlets, urging the platform's users to send messages to them.
Finnish media outlets, editors and journalists could face a lengthy campaign of online harassment and shaming following the publication of the messages, as the amount of Finnish outlets listed was second only to the United States in terms of sheer numbers.
Russian troll factory sets sights on Finnish news outlets, editors
The St Petersburg-based troll farm "Cyber Front Z" has recruited Russian citizens to target Western social media platforms, including Finnish accounts.
