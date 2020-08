Russian Time of Troubles - Смута (1604-1619) - Every Two Days

Time of Troubles (or Smuta) is one of the saddest periods in Russian history. 15 years of civil war, famine, disease, intervention and anarchy. As a result, casualties of Russia amounted to a third of the population. Economy was destroyed, villages were deserted. Polish-Russian and Russo-Swedish (Ingrian) wars also are part of the Time of Troubles. Swedish army captured Novgorod and fortresses in the northwest of Russia. Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth took Smolensk and occupied Moscow in 1610-1612