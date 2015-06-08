Russian T-14 Armata tank could be sold to foreign countries India-Egypt-Vietnam and Belarus

According to information released by the Russian Defense Industry on August 25, 2020, at the opening of Army-2020 International Technical Forum, the Russian defense industry has announced that the T-14 Armata main battle tank could be sold to foreign countries including India, Egypt, Vietnam, and Belarus.
Russian-made T-14 Armata MBT Main Battle Tank. (Picture source Russian Mod video footage)
The T-14 Armata is the latest generation of Russian-made main battle tanks which was unveiled during the military parade in Moscow for Victory Day, May 9, 2015. In December 2019, the Russian press agency TASS has announced that the contracts for low-rate initial production batches of the T-14 Armata MBT, the Kurganets-25 IFV, and the Bumerang (Boomerang) APCs for operational evaluation and trials have been signed.
In April 2020, a Russian government official says that the country field-tested its T-14 Armata main battle tanks in Syria. Russia has long used the Syrian conflict as an opportunity to test new weapons and other military equipment.
The T-14 Armata is equipped with an unmanned turret and all the crew is located at the front of the hull. The new unmanned remote turret of Arama T-14 is equipped with a new generation of 125mm 2A82-1M smoothbore gun with an automatic loader and 32 rounds ready to use.
The basic protection of the T-14 Armat is based on a new steel armour and metal-ceramic plates to provide protection STANAG 4569 Level 5 (25 mm APDS-T (M791) or TLB 073 at 500 m with 1258 m/s and artillery 155 mm High Explosive at 25 m). The Armata is protected with additional active and passive armour. The front of the tank is covered with reactive armor and the back has slat armor to increase protection against anti-tank RPG (Rocket Propelled Grenade) attacks. The T-14 Armata is protected with a new ERA (Explosive Reactive Armour).
The T-14 Armata is equipped with the Active Protection System (APS) Afghanit which seems similar to the Israeli Trophy able to intercept and destroy incoming missiles and rockets. The system is designed to work against all types of anti-tank missiles and rockets, including handheld weapons such as rocket-propelled grenades.
Russian defense industry has announced that the T-14 Armata main battle tank could be sold to foreign countries including India, Egypt, Vietnam, and Belarus.
