Russian submarine hits UK warship’s sonar during chase in North Atlantic

Russian submarine hits UK warship’s sonar in North Atlantic Footage shows the crew shouting: ‘What the hell was that?’

A Russian submarine collided with a British warship’s sonar during a chase in the Arctic Circle.The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed for the first time that the crash took place with the Royal Navy submarine in late 2020.The Russian submarine struck HMS Northumberland’s towed array sonar - a cable covered in hydrophones - which it was trailing hundreds of metres behind it.HMS Northumberland had been tracking the submarine 200 miles north of Scotland before it reportedly disappeared from the ship’s radar.The MOD rarely comments on operations but did so because the crash was caught on camera while Channel 5 were filming for itsseries.