Russian SU-30 fighter jet crashes into building in Siberia, killing two

Russian fighter jet crashes into building in Siberia, killing two Two pilots of Su-30 die in the crash, but residents are unharmed in the city of Irkutsk.

23 Oct 2022Two pilots have been killed when a Russian fighter jet crashed into a two-story residential building in the city of Irkutsk in southern Siberia.Video of Sunday’s crash showed the aircraft dove almost vertically before hitting the building in a fireball, sending dense black smoke into the sky.