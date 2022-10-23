Russian SU-30 fighter jet crashes into building in Siberia, killing two

Hamartia Antidote
Russian fighter jet crashes into building in Siberia, killing two
Two pilots of Su-30 die in the crash, but residents are unharmed in the city of Irkutsk.
www.aljazeera.com
23 Oct 2022
Two pilots have been killed when a Russian fighter jet crashed into a two-story residential building in the city of Irkutsk in southern Siberia.
Video of Sunday’s crash showed the aircraft dove almost vertically before hitting the building in a fireball, sending dense black smoke into the sky.