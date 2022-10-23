What's new

Russian SU-30 fighter jet crashes into building in Siberia, killing two

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,570
28
19,780
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.aljazeera.com

Russian fighter jet crashes into building in Siberia, killing two

Two pilots of Su-30 die in the crash, but residents are unharmed in the city of Irkutsk.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

23 Oct 2022
Two pilots have been killed when a Russian fighter jet crashed into a two-story residential building in the city of Irkutsk in southern Siberia.
Video of Sunday’s crash showed the aircraft dove almost vertically before hitting the building in a fireball, sending dense black smoke into the sky.
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,942
-1
1,205
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Hamartia Antidote said:
www.aljazeera.com

Russian fighter jet crashes into building in Siberia, killing two

Two pilots of Su-30 die in the crash, but residents are unharmed in the city of Irkutsk.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

23 Oct 2022
Two pilots have been killed when a Russian fighter jet crashed into a two-story residential building in the city of Irkutsk in southern Siberia.
Video of Sunday’s crash showed the aircraft dove almost vertically before hitting the building in a fireball, sending dense black smoke into the sky.
Click to expand...

Once is coincidence, twice in a week is conspiracy.


Thanks God there are no civilians dead/injured.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Xinhua: Death toll rises to 13 in Russian Su-34 fighter jet crash
Replies
0
Views
40
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
US Air Force F-35A jet crashes in Florida, pilot ejects safely, probe on
2 3
Replies
35
Views
326
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
PradoTLC
IAF lost 152 pilots, 534 aircraft, in crashes in past 30 years
Replies
6
Views
189
Salza
Salza
H
Myanmar fighter jet crashes into lake, killing pilot
Replies
12
Views
2K
MastanKhan
MastanKhan
beijingwalker
Three killed in Indian Army chopper crash near China border
Replies
10
Views
162
Splurgenxs
Splurgenxs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom