Russian Su-27 fighter jet strikes US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Black Sea​

'Unsafe and unprofessional': Russian fighter jet strikes US drone over Black Sea US military says MQ-9 drone was operating within international airspace.

Russian Jet Dumps Fuel On US Drone, Then Collides With It Over Black Sea A Russian Su-27 jet fighter collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, the US military's European Command said.

APBy Karl Ritter14 Mar, 2023 09:23 PM6 mins to readAn MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) pictured at Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs, Nevada. A Reaper drone was was forced down in international waters by a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea. Photo / Getty ImagesA Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea, causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle in international waters, the US military said, an incident that highlighted soaring US-Russian tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.The US European Command said that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets “conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept” of a US MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea.It said one of the Russian fighters “struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing US forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters”, adding that several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in “a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner”.“This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional,” it added.The incident comes amid soaring Russian-US tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.A Russian delegation at talks with senior UN officials said Moscow is ready to accept an extension to a grain export deal that has helped bring down global food prices amid the war in Ukraine — but only for 60 days as the Kremlin holds out for changes to how the arrangement is working.This one is even more funny