What's new

Russian Su-27 fighter jet strikes US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Black Sea

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,293
-11
15,634
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
WORLD

Russian Su-27 fighter jet strikes US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Black Sea​

AP
By Karl Ritter
14 Mar, 2023 09:23 PM6 mins to read
SaveShare
An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) pictured at Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs, Nevada. A Reaper drone was was forced down in international waters by a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea. Photo / Getty Images

An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) pictured at Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs, Nevada. A Reaper drone was was forced down in international waters by a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea. Photo / Getty Images

A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea, causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle in international waters, the US military said, an incident that highlighted soaring US-Russian tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The US European Command said that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets “conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept” of a US MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea.

It said one of the Russian fighters “struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing US forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters”, adding that several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in “a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner”.

“This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional,” it added.
The incident comes amid soaring Russian-US tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

A Russian delegation at talks with senior UN officials said Moscow is ready to accept an extension to a grain export deal that has helped bring down global food prices amid the war in Ukraine — but only for 60 days as the Kremlin holds out for changes to how the arrangement is working.
www.nzherald.co.nz

'Unsafe and unprofessional': Russian fighter jet strikes US drone over Black Sea

US military says MQ-9 drone was operating within international airspace.
www.nzherald.co.nz www.nzherald.co.nz

This one is even more funny
www.ndtv.com

Russian Jet Dumps Fuel On US Drone, Then Collides With It Over Black Sea

A Russian Su-27 jet fighter collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, the US military's European Command said.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
:rofl: :rofl:
 
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 30, 2016
5,744
-37
3,194
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Russia's biggest victory as of yet in this war.

Only took them 150,000 lives and like 400,000 wounded, 3500 tanks, 2500 artillery vehicles, 6700 armored vehicles, 304 aircraft and 18 ships including a heavy cruiser.

Major victory over NATO comrade
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
8,419
2
6,548
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Beny Karachun said:
Russia's biggest victory as of yet in this war.

Only took them 150,000 lives and like 400,000 wounded, 3500 tanks, 2500 artillery vehicles, 6700 armored vehicles, 304 aircraft and 18 ships including a heavy cruiser.

Major victory over NATO comrade
Click to expand...
I think the numbers are ridiculously exaggerated.
 
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 30, 2016
5,744
-37
3,194
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Foinikas said:
I think the numbers are ridiculously exaggerated.
Click to expand...
You probably don't see enough of the videos.
Every day I see video footage of at least 10 armored vehicles destroyed on the Russian side. Who knows how many more got destroyed without a camera capturing it.

Drone footage of groups of dozens of soldiers with nothing but old AKs without even optics just bleeding on the ground, left to die.

Russia got humiliated hard. Idiots claim we lost hard in 2006, if Israel lost in 2006, what can you say about Russia?

AA_ said:
Of course they are. He thinks Israel will be left unscathed in case of a war between Israel and Iran lmao.
Click to expand...
Never said that lol. There will be casualties.
However Iran and Lebanon will be left unrecognizable.
And the Palestinian issue would be dealt with once and for all during this war.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Poland receives MQ-9 Reaper drones
Replies
0
Views
229
Zarvan
Zarvan
beijingwalker
Chinese jet in South China Sea nearly collided with US plane
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
hembo
Japan weighs using drones to chase away foreign aircraft
Replies
4
Views
225
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Vanguard One
Japan, India to Conduct First Joint Fighter Jet Drill in January
Replies
0
Views
349
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
Get Ya Wig Split
MQ-9 Reaper Drones Get F-35-Like Capabilities; Becomes 1st UAV To Operate From Amphibious Warships Using STOL
Replies
1
Views
496
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom