Russian stealth attack helicopter project KA-58 "Black Ghost"

It is a fifth-generation attack helicopter belonging to an ambitious Russian project to produce a unique attack helicopter that uses stealth technology and is equipped with a variety of advanced weapons.The stealth attack helicopter will be able to attack combat aircraft and will be invisible to radars and will use systems that allow it to operate both day and night and under any weather condition, as it will have a very low radar signature, with the least possible noise, and able of long-range flights.It will also be equipped with devices to control weapons remotely and will have the ability to attack ground targets as well and fly at a maximum speed of about 600 kilometers per hour (310-370) miles per hour.