What's new

Russian stealth attack helicopter project KA-58 "Black Ghost"

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
22,085
19
23,835
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
تعرَّف على مشروع المروحية الهجومية الروسية الشبحية KA-58


It is a fifth-generation attack helicopter belonging to an ambitious Russian project to produce a unique attack helicopter that uses stealth technology and is equipped with a variety of advanced weapons.

The stealth attack helicopter will be able to attack combat aircraft and will be invisible to radars and will use systems that allow it to operate both day and night and under any weather condition, as it will have a very low radar signature, with the least possible noise, and able of long-range flights.

It will also be equipped with devices to control weapons remotely and will have the ability to attack ground targets as well and fly at a maximum speed of about 600 kilometers per hour (310-370) miles per hour.


https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/russia/ka-58.htm
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,530
-2
1,326
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
The SC said:
تعرَّف على مشروع المروحية الهجومية الروسية الشبحية KA-58


It is a fifth-generation attack helicopter belonging to an ambitious Russian project to produce a unique attack helicopter that uses stealth technology and is equipped with a variety of advanced weapons.

The stealth attack helicopter will be able to attack combat aircraft and will be invisible to radars and will use systems that allow it to operate both day and night and under any weather condition, as it will have a very low radar signature, with the least possible noise, and able of long-range flights.

It will also be equipped with devices to control weapons remotely and will have the ability to attack ground targets as well and fly at a maximum speed of about 600 kilometers per hour (310-370) miles per hour.


https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/russia/ka-58.htm
Click to expand...

What’s the advantage of stealth helis over those attack drones
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,530
-2
1,326
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
The SC said:
First they don't fly at 600km
Second they don't have the same possibilities in weapons choice..
...etc
Click to expand...
There's those swarm drones and loitering munitions both of which I think are better than helis for attack role.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom