Russia's 2018-2025 state armaments program envisions the renewal of hovercraft production, United Shipbuilding Corporation President Alexei Rakhmanov said Monday.



12322 'Zubr' Project capable of delivering three tanks weighing up to 150 tons or 10 armored vehicles loaded with marines to a beachhead.

130 km per hour, which is unprecedented among sea vessels.

there were eight such ships in the Soviet Navy. After the collapse of the USSR, however, the Ukrainian Navy was issued five of these and Russia was issued three.