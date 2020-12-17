Russian space program

Specialists of Aerospace Defense troops of Russia started a comprehensive tests of heavy class rocket "Angara-A5" at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, said the commander of the ASD.This he reported on Wednesday to the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, who during his working trip to the launch site familiarized with the training facilities space rocket complex to work with, "Angara-A5" and checked the readiness of the social infrastructure of the northern cosmodrome.Golovko said that "preparation for the first launch proceeding according to schedule, it planned for the end of December."Two train of with components of the first heavy class rocket "Angara-A5" arrived at the launch site at the end of July.