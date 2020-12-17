Russian space program

What's new

Jun 23, 2013
Specialists of Aerospace Defense troops of Russia started a comprehensive tests of heavy class rocket "Angara-A5" at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, said the commander of the ASD.

This he reported on Wednesday to the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, who during his working trip to the launch site familiarized with the training facilities space rocket complex to work with, "Angara-A5" and checked the readiness of the social infrastructure of the northern cosmodrome.

Golovko said that "preparation for the first launch proceeding according to schedule, it planned for the end of December."
Two train of with components of the first heavy class rocket "Angara-A5" arrived at the launch site at the end of July.
 
Jun 23, 2013
Chinese-Dragon said:
We need more Sino-Russian Cooperation in Space. :cheers:

Ironically, America has locked us off from the International space station, but America is still fine using Russian rockets to get into space. They don't have a choice though, after they scrapped their own space shuttle project they need Russian rockets to get into space. :P

In Russia, under development a nuclear engine for spacecraft, which will accelerate the flights in space in about 10 times. According to the plans, it should be ready by 2018. I hope Russia and China together will build base on the Moon and Mars. It would be great if other Asian countries joined the joint exploration of the cosmos.
 
shuntmaster said:
India is self sufficient in space launch for small to medium satellites. For large satellite its uses ESAs Ariane SLV for launch services.
India doesn't use Russian SLV to launch satellites.
Well , it's name is suspicious , i say its a code name for a missile developed for india.
 
jammersat said:
Well , it's name is suspicious , i say its a code name for a missile developed for india.
What is suspicions in the name Angara? Its a river in siberia.
Why do you feel its a missile developed for india, while its clearly a SLV?
 
vostok said:
In Russia, under development a nuclear engine for spacecraft, which will accelerate the flights in space in about 10 times. According to the plans, it should be ready by 2018. I hope Russia and China together will build base on the Moon and Mars. It would be great if other Asian countries joined the joint exploration of the cosmos.
In response to nuclear propulsion , america has launched nano-emitters which are said to be more efficient in getting humen to mars .

shuntmaster said:
What is suspicions in the name Angara?
Why do you feel its a missile developed for india, while its clearly a SLV?
An SLV is always a bit longer than a military grade missile ...
 
vostok said:
In Russia, under development a nuclear engine for spacecraft, which will accelerate the flights in space in about 10 times. According to the plans, it should be ready by 2018. I hope Russia and China together will build base on the Moon and Mars. It would be great if other Asian countries joined the joint exploration of the cosmos.
Great idea. :cheers:

Having a base on the moon is a fantastic idea, the moon is extremely rich in terms of resources. If we can find a way to mine and send it back to Earth cheaply then we can have essentially unlimited amounts of vital resources.
 
jammersat said:
In response to nuclear propulsion , america has launched nano-emitters which are said to be more efficient in getting humen to mars .
And how much time it will take to fly there and back (on those nano-things)?
 
vostok said:
And how much time it will take to fly there and back (on those nano-things)?
I'm not an expert but i was watching it on TV , it is the "official " american answer to nuclear propulsion your russia is working on
 
jammersat said:
I'm not an expert but i was watching it on TV , it is the "official " american answer to nuclear propulsion your russia is working on
Roscosmos argues that using our nuclear engine we can fly to Mars and back in 2-3 months. Current technology requires 2 years.
 
