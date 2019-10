On a South Siberian military base, a soldier has apparently shot eight of his comrades. Previously, he is said to have suffered a nervous breakdown.A Russian conscript fired eight soldiers in a garrison in southern Siberia. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense in Moscow on Friday the agency Interfax. There were at least two injured in the base in the Transbaikalia region. The shooter had been arrested.The young man had personal problems and suffered a nervous breakdown before he shot at his comrades, it was said. The incident occurred in Gorny near the city of Chita.