Russian shipbuilders to deliver cutting-edge corvette to Russian Navy by year-end

Russian Vyborg Shipyard laid the Purga ice class coastguard ship of project 23550 925 001
Project 20385 corvette Gremyashchiy. (Picture source: Russian Navy/Northern Fleet)

Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days. They are armed with Kalibr-NK universal missile systems, Redut anti-aircraft missile launchers and Paket anti-submarine warfare technology. To read more follow the link below

Russian shipbuilders to deliver cutting-edge corvette to Russian Navy by year-end

The Project 20385 corvette Gremyashchiy built at the Severnaya Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is scheduled for its delivery to the Russian Navy in December, Shipyard CEO Igor Orlov announced on Monday.
