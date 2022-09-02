Russian S-300 DEPLOYED FROM Syria to Russia via Dardanellia Straights

Russian S-300 Air defense Battery DEPLOYED FROM Syria to Russia.
Russian forces in Syria have deployed out of the country the S-300 SAM battery originally located Masyaf.
Russia is using commercial ships to transport weapons into the Black Sea, exploiting a loophole in the Montreux Convention.
