Russian Rooppur plant engineer dies of alcohol poisoning

Published at 10:34 am April 7th, 2019

Two others are being treated at Rajshahi Medical College HospitalA Russian national, who worked at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna, has died reportedly of alcohol poisoning.Belyy Dmitry died of poisoning around 10:30pm on Saturday.Two others-- Lev Logachev and Misha-- have been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital because of alcohol poisoning.Rajshahi's Rajpara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Hafizur Rahman told the Dhaka Tribune: "Four Russian engineers in Pabna consumed excessive alcohol on Friday. They fell sick the next day [Saturday].""They were first taken to Pabna's Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the duty doctors declared Dmitry dead."Two other engineers -- Lev Logachev and Misha—are undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).RMCH doctor Nafis Rahman said: "Dmitry died of alcohol poisoning. He was dead even before arriving in the hospital."The other two are being treated at the hospital. Of them, one is in a better condition."