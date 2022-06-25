Russian progress in Donbas is faster than American progress in Iraq and Syria

Russia has once again intimidated all of its neighbours into one side. Nato is set to more than double its border with Russia when Finland and Sweden join which has even bigger implications in locking Russia in the Baltic Sea isolating their navy even more. f35s the most advanced American fighter are being exported to Russia’s borders from Canada to Norway in a historic boom and even other jets like F16 are being traded within NATO like to Romania. Germany who is usually the other major power on the continent after 70 years of sleeping just launched a $100 billion rearmament program and aim to fill all their depleted weapon and ammunition stocks as well as be prepared for actual mobilization.



Apart from the economic front where Russia seems to have beaten western sanctions with it’s currency at a 7 year high, even if they win half of Ukraine there is no way this can be a strategic victory. Think about it. They are boxed in from all sides now in the sea and the air, they’ve justified NATO’s existence (who are now busier than ever doing NATO sh*t). A permanent shift in trade partners from west to east is the only option left for Russia