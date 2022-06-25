Russian progress in Donbas is faster than American progress in Iraq and Syria

Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 22,900
- -53
- Country
-
- Location
-
After only 4 months, Russians took over the Kiev regime capital cities in Donetsk oblast and Luhansk oblast, which are Mariupol and Severodonetsk. In comparison, it took Americans almost a year to take over the ISIS capital cities in Iraq and Syria, which are Mosul and Raqqa. So overall, Russian progress is faster than American progress, all the while using fewer resources than Americans did.
