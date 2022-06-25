What's new

Russian progress in Donbas is faster than American progress in Iraq and Syria

After only 4 months, Russians took over the Kiev regime capital cities in Donetsk oblast and Luhansk oblast, which are Mariupol and Severodonetsk. In comparison, it took Americans almost a year to take over the ISIS capital cities in Iraq and Syria, which are Mosul and Raqqa. So overall, Russian progress is faster than American progress, all the while using fewer resources than Americans did.




Iran is out of JCPOA, with grip over major Middle East
China wont back down from its position on the globe
Russia will end up winning the Ukraine War

What has NATO achieved ? nothing

1656182206921.png
 
Tai Hai Chen said:
Russians are using WWII equipment and strategies. They seems to be worse than the Indian jokers. Just yesterday, they shot their own.

 
Russia has once again intimidated all of its neighbours into one side. Nato is set to more than double its border with Russia when Finland and Sweden join which has even bigger implications in locking Russia in the Baltic Sea isolating their navy even more. f35s the most advanced American fighter are being exported to Russia’s borders from Canada to Norway in a historic boom and even other jets like F16 are being traded within NATO like to Romania. Germany who is usually the other major power on the continent after 70 years of sleeping just launched a $100 billion rearmament program and aim to fill all their depleted weapon and ammunition stocks as well as be prepared for actual mobilization.

Apart from the economic front where Russia seems to have beaten western sanctions with it’s currency at a 7 year high, even if they win half of Ukraine there is no way this can be a strategic victory. Think about it. They are boxed in from all sides now in the sea and the air, they’ve justified NATO’s existence (who are now busier than ever doing NATO sh*t). A permanent shift in trade partners from west to east is the only option left for Russia
 
NATO will have Russia for an evening snack.
 

