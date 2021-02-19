Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan called on COAS at GHQ - ISPR

H.E. Mr Zamir Kabulov, Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

H.E. Mr Zamir Kabulov, Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed. COAS said that peace in both countries is in greater interest of the region. The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan Peace Process and