Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan called on COAS at GHQ - ISPR

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
H.E. Mr Zamir Kabulov, Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.


Rawalpindi - February 19, 2021
No PR-32/2021-ISPR

H.E. Mr Zamir Kabulov, Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed. COAS said that peace in both countries is in greater interest of the region. The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan Peace Process and expressed that, Pak-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifolds. Both sides reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1362726189677174798






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1362727853423349760



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1362727862113947649
 
hunter_hunted

Mr.Bajwa want to do meetings with envoys then please do, no problem. But he should be looking in very serious matter related to FC soldiers getting killed in IEDs. Their blood is not cheap.
 
