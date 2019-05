Russian President Putin expected to visit Pakistan next month



Last Updated On08:59 amPakistan Foreign Office had earlier proposed meeting between PM Imran and Russian President in ChinaISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – According to diplomatic sources in Islamabad, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Pakistan next month, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) in consultation with the Russian Embassy in Islamabad will finalise the schedule of the expected visit of Russian President.Pakistan Foreign Office had earlier proposed a meeting between PM Imran Khan and Russian President Putin during Belt and Road Forum in China which was turned down by Russian officials due to other engagements of Russian President.