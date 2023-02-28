What's new

Russian President Putin congratulates President-elect of Bangladesh Md Shahabuddin

Putin Chuppu

President-elect of Bangladesh Md Shahabuddin, left and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin UNB
Tribune Desk
February 28, 2023 4:54 AM

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has congratulated President-elect of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin.

In a congratulatory message to Mohammad Shahabuddin recently, the Russian President said, "Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh."

President Putin said the two countries have been maintaining traditionally friendly relations.

"I hope that your work during the presidential tenure will promote further development of constructive cooperation between Russia and Bangladesh in various fields," said the Russian President.

He wished President-elect Shahabuddin success, sound health and well-being.
The Russian Embassy in Dhaka shared the message with the media on Tuesday.

