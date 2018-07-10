/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Russian Planes Will Give Pakistan Edge Over India's Air Superiority

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by dani191, Jul 10, 2018 at 11:35 AM.

    dani191

    dani191

    Russian Planes Will Give Pakistan Edge Over India's Air Superiority
    Tuesday, July 10, 2018
    By: Tribune India

    Pakistan's Air Force will have a decided edge over India's if Moscow decides to give Pakistan Su-24 fighter bombers, according to defence experts here.

    The Russian planes would give a greater attack capability to the Pakistan Air Force which already has a variety of aircraft such as the Mirage III F-104 Star fighters, MIG 90s, F-86 Sabre jets and the Chinese supplied IL-2S fight bombers.

    According to defence experts Pakistan is laying greater emphasis on increasing its squadrons of fighter bombers. The role or interceptors is being chiefly left to the MIG 19s and F-104 Star fighters
    Signalian

    Signalian

    Inducting a 5th gen aircraft before India does, will give Pakistan an edge over India.
     
    AyanRay

    AyanRay

    A 40 year old article!
     
    AsianUnion

    AsianUnion

    What the hell su-24 for PAF, lol
     
    Rashid Mahmood

    Rashid Mahmood

    Are we in the 60's again?
     
