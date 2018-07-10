Russian Planes Will Give Pakistan Edge Over India's Air Superiority Tuesday, July 10, 2018 By: Tribune India Source Link: CLICK HERE Pakistan's Air Force will have a decided edge over India's if Moscow decides to give Pakistan Su-24 fighter bombers, according to defence experts here. The Russian planes would give a greater attack capability to the Pakistan Air Force which already has a variety of aircraft such as the Mirage III F-104 Star fighters, MIG 90s, F-86 Sabre jets and the Chinese supplied IL-2S fight bombers. According to defence experts Pakistan is laying greater emphasis on increasing its squadrons of fighter bombers. The role or interceptors is being chiefly left to the MIG 19s and F-104 Star fighters http://www.defencenews.in/article/R...istan-Edge-Over-Indias-Air-Superiority-559364