Russian PD-14 Engine for MC-21 Airliner passes ICAO Emission Certification Test

The PD-14 engine designed to power Russia’s MC-21 airliner has cleared emission tests conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).The corresponding addition to the PD-14 type certificate was received by UEC-Aviadvigatel, United Engine Corporation (UEC) said in a statement.PD-14 was first certified by the Federal Air Transport Agency in 2018 and at that time complied with ICAO standards. In January 2020, a new international standard came into force, in which the smoke and emission standards of non-volatile particles were changed - this required additional certification, UEC said.said UEC Deputy Director General Yury Shmotin.The MC-21 jetliner fitted with PD-14 turbofan engine has been re-designated as MC-21-310 while the earlier designation was MC-21-300 which flew with the Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engine. The engine has a takeoff thrust from 9 to 18 tons.PD-14 engine was developed after the earlier PW1400G Engine was denied to it under U.S. sanctions imposed in 2017 against Russian Aerospace entities.The MC-21 aircraft made its first flight with this domestically-made engine in December 2020.Serial deliveries of the aircraft fitted with UEC engine is expected to take place at the end of 2021.