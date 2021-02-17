Russian PD-14 Engine for MC-21 Airliner passes ICAO Emission Certification Test

The PD-14 engine designed to power Russia’s MC-21 airliner has cleared emission tests conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
The corresponding addition to the PD-14 type certificate was received by UEC-Aviadvigatel, United Engine Corporation (UEC) said in a statement.
PD-14 was first certified by the Federal Air Transport Agency in 2018 and at that time complied with ICAO standards. In January 2020, a new international standard came into force, in which the smoke and emission standards of non-volatile particles were changed - this required additional certification, UEC said.
"MC-21-310 aircraft with PD-14 engines will be able to perform international flights. The second important point is that Russia will now be able to supply aircraft with engines manufactured by the UEC to the international market," said UEC Deputy Director General Yury Shmotin.
The MC-21 jetliner fitted with PD-14 turbofan engine has been re-designated as MC-21-310 while the earlier designation was MC-21-300 which flew with the Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engine. The engine has a takeoff thrust from 9 to 18 tons.
PD-14 engine was developed after the earlier PW1400G Engine was denied to it under U.S. sanctions imposed in 2017 against Russian Aerospace entities.
The MC-21 aircraft made its first flight with this domestically-made engine in December 2020.
Serial deliveries of the aircraft fitted with UEC engine is expected to take place at the end of 2021.
