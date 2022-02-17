What's new

Russian parliament passes bill on recognition of self-proclaimed Donbass "republics"

Russian parliament passes bill on recognition of self-proclaimed Donbass "republics"

Russian parliament passes bill on recognition of self-proclaimed Donbass "republics"

Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, gave the green light to a bill on Tuesday recognizing the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk republics in east Ukraine's breakaway region of Donbass.
At a plenary session, the lawmakers supported the document requesting Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize "the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR)" and "the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)" as independent and sovereign states, the State Duma said in a statement.
According to the Russian lawmakers, the inhabitants of both regions have been living under shelling for eight years and millions of people have become refugees, while the Ukrainian authorities have stopped paying pensions and providing social benefits while establishing a complete economic blockade.
"Our citizens and compatriots living in Donbass need help and support. In this regard, the deputies believe that the recognition of the LPR and DPR will create grounds for guaranteeing the safety and protection of the inhabitants of the republics from external threats," State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said in the statement.
A total of 351 deputies voted in favor of the bill and 16 others opposed it, TASS news agency reported.
The bill will be sent to Putin immediately for his final approval.
Source(s): Xinhua News Agency

Maybe this is for forcing Ukraine govt to recognize these areas as semi-autonomous. However after its approval if residents of Donbass region decides a referandum to join Russia that would be the same situation of Crimea. That would force Ukraine to attack those regions to not to repeat Crimea incident again. At least to cool things down and not initiate an attack from Ukraine it should be made clear that this type of joining is out of option.
 
vizier said:
Maybe this is for forcing Ukraine govt to recognize these areas as semi-autonomous. However after its approval if residents of Donbass region decides a referandum to join Russia that would be the same situation of Crimea. That would force Ukraine to attack those regions to not to repeat Crimea incident again. At least to cool things down and not initiate an attack from Ukraine it should be made clear that this type of joining is out of option.
But how to make it clear? More sanctions?
Clearly, war(NATO) against Russia is out of option.
 

