Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system enters in service with Myanmar army

According to the SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) Arms Trade Database, in 2020, Russia has delivered Pantsir-S1 missile/gun mobile air defense systems to Myanmar. There is no information about the number of systems that have been delivered.
Russian-made Pantsir-S1 short-range air defense missile/cannon system. (Picture source Vitaly Kuzmin)
Since the 2000s, Russia has delivered a wide range of military equipment to Myanmar including Mi-24 helicopters, MiG-29 fighter aircraft, Mi-2 light helicopter, Yak-13 trainer aircraft, Su-30MK fighter, Igla-1 MANPADS, 2S6M Tunguska tracked self-propelled anti-aircraft gun, D-30 122mm howitzer, S-125 Pechora-2M air defense missile systems and modernized version of BRDM-2 wheeled reconnaissance armored vehicles.
The Pantsir-S1 is one the most popular short-range air defense system in the world and is in service with 14 countries including Algeria, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Myanmar, Oman, Russia, Serbia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.
The Pantsir-S1 is a self-propelled cannon/missile system mounted on 8x8 Ural military truck chassis. The vehicle is armed with twelve 57E6 surface-to-air guided missiles and two 2A38M 30mm automatic cannons.
The 57E6 57E6-E is a two-stage, solid-fuel, medium-range surface-to-air missile allowing engagement of aerial targets at a range from 1.2 to 20 km and altitudes from 5 to 10,000 meters. Missiles are arranged into two groups of three-launcher tubes mounted on each side of the turret.
The Pantsir-S1 is also armed with two 2A38M 30 mm automatic cannon guns with 700 rounds ready to fires including HE (High Explosive) fragmentation, fragmentation tracer, and armor-piercing with tracer ammunition. The cannons have a maximum rate of fire of 2,500 rounds per minute. It can destroy aerial targets at a range of up to 4 km.
The Pantsir-S1 fire control system includes a target acquisition radar and dual waveband tracking radar, which operates in the UHF and EHF waveband. It has detection from 32 to 36 km (20–22 mi) and a tracking range from 24 to 28 km.
