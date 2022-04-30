Russian operation in Ukraine contributes to freeing world from Western oppression - Lavrov

Destructive US policy​

30 Apr, 02:53It is obvious that the collective West' attempts to hinder the natural course of history, to solve its problems at the expense of others are doomed, the minister saidMOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is contributing to liberating the world from Western neocolonial oppression, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Xinhua news agency."It is obvious that the collective West' attempts to hinder the natural course of history, to solve its problems at the expense of others are doomed," the minister said, "Today's world has several centers of decision-making, it is multipolar. We see how dynamically Asian, African and Latin American countries develop. Everyone has a real freedom of choice, including ways of development and participation in integration projects. Our special military operation in Ukraine also contributes to the process of freeing the world from the West's neocolonial oppression, which is densely mixed with racism and an exceptionality complex."As Lavrov noted, today we are talking not about a new Cold War, but about "the persistent desire of Washington and its satellites, who think of themselves as 'masters of human destiny,' to impose an American-centric model of the world order." "It has gotten to the point where a Western minority is trying to replace the UN-centric architecture and international law formed as a result of World War II with its own 'rules-based' order. Washington and its allies write these very rules themselves and then impose them on the international community as obligatory for implementation", the Russian foreign minister continued.Lavrov stressed that the US has been pursuing a destructive course for decades. The minister, in particular, cited the NATO aggression against Yugoslavia, the attacks on Iraq, Libya, its attempt to destroy Syria, as well as "color revolutions" in a number of countries, including Ukraine. "All this has cost hundreds of thousands of lives and led to chaos in various regions of the planet," he added.The Russian foreign minister noted that the Westerners are trying "with the most brutal methods" to suppress countries that seek to conduct an independent foreign and domestic policy, and it is not only about Russia."We can see how 'bloc thinking' is being imposed in the Asia-Pacific region. Look at the so-called Indo-Pacific strategy promoted by the US, which has a clear anti-Chinese orientation," Lavrov pointed out, "In the spirit of the archaic Monroe Doctrine, the US seeks to dictate how and by what standards to live in Latin America. This explains the long-standing illegal trade embargo against Cuba, sanctions against Venezuela, and attempts to 'sway' stability in Nicaragua and some other countries. The continuing pressure on Belarus is also along these lines. This list could be continued."According to the Russian minister, the sooner the West comes to terms with the new geopolitical realities, "the better it will be for itself and for the whole international community." "As Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized at the Boao Forum, 'We [have to] <…> uphold the principle of indivisible security, build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the pursuit of one's own security at the cost of others' security,'" Lavrov concluded.