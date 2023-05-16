F-22Raptor
ELITE MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 15,109
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
WASHINGTON—The Central Intelligence Agency’s semipublic campaign to convince Russians disaffected by the Ukraine war to spy for Washington has borne fruit, CIA officials said this week, as the spy agency released a new video aimed directly at Russian government officials.
Russian Officials Unnerved by Ukraine Bloodshed Are Contacting CIA, Agency Says
The Central Intelligence Agency’s semipublic campaign to convince Russians to spy for Washington has borne fruit, CIA officials said, as the spy agency released a new video aimed directly at Russian government officials.
www.wsj.com