It is people like you who are causing the real issue here. Iran does not represent Shia Islam just like Saudi Araia does not represent Sunni Islam.



There is no such thing as two different Islam. Its one religion with one political identity and that can be understood just by looking at Pakistan.



If these people cannot learn from Pakistan. I say let them face their own problems alone.



Now please stop with the fear and war mongering.

