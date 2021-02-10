What's new

RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY: 45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan clash June last year

WORLD
10 FEB, 06:22
China, India commence withdrawal of forces from shared border - Chinese Defense Ministry
Chinese and Indian forces clashed in the region in May and June 2020, resulting in at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen dead

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. Armed forces of China and India began withdrawing troops from the shared border near the Pangong Tso lake, in accordance with earlier agreements, Chinese Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.
"Both sides simultaneously commence the planned withdrawal of forces from the border in accordance with agreements, achieved during the 9th round of negotiations at the army commanders’ level," the statement says.
Chinese and Indian forces clashed in the region in May and June 2020, resulting in at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen dead. Following these incidents, New Delhi and Beijing increased the concentration of forces in the region to about 50,000 people each.

 
