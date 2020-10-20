Russian Navy: Which Submarines Will Be Delivered This Year ?

The Russian Navy will receive three new nuclear-powered submarines by the end of the year Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov told the Krasnaya Zvezda daily: One Borei-A-class SSBN (project 955A) and two Yasen-M-class SSGN (project 885M). In addition it will soon commission three more conventional submarines: One improved Kilo-class SSK (project 636.3) and two Lada-class SSK (project 677).

“By the end of the year, the Navy will receive the Knyaz Oleg Borey-class strategic submarine, the Kazan and the Novosibirsk Yasen-class submarines built by Sevmash Shipyard. The Knyaz Potemkin and the Dmitry Donskoy strategic submarines will be laid this year. The design of fifth-generation nuclear submarines is going along the construction of fourth-generation SSBN and SSGN”





Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov