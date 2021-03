Russian Navy: Which Submarines Will Be Delivered This Year ?

The Russian Navy will receive three new nuclear-powered submarines by the end of the year Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov told the Krasnaya Zvezda daily: One Borei-A-class SSBN (project 955A) and two Yasen-M-class SSGN (project 885M). In addition it will soon commission three more conventional submarines: One improved Kilo-class SSK (project 636.3) and two Lada-class SSK (project 677).

“By the end of the year, the Navy will receive the Knyaz Oleg Borey-class strategic submarine, the Kazan and the Novosibirsk Yasen-class submarines built by Sevmash Shipyard. The Knyaz Potemkin and the Dmitry Donskoy strategic submarines will be laid this year. The design of fifth-generation nuclear submarines is going along the construction of fourth-generation SSBN and SSGN”





Russian Project 955A Borei-A SSBN Knyaz Vladimir (Prince Vladimir) Sevmash shipyard picture. Naval News Staff 22 Mar 2021The Navy will soon receive thediesel-electric submarine of project 636.3. Admiralty Shipyard will lay theand thesubs of the same project. The whole series of six submarines will be handed over to the Pacific fleet by 2024.Yevmenov said.Project 677 / Lada-classThe overhaul and modernization of third-generation submarines of projects 949A and 971 will continue. Their life cycle will be doubled. The Navy is developing technical services and maintenance to provide high technical readiness of warships and submarines during the whole life cycle.Yevmenov said.The training base of the Navy is constantly upgraded. The submarine training center in Sosnovy Bor launched the coastal Klen-85 complex. The Novorossiisk naval base launched a complex to train rescuers and divers. The Nakhimov Black Sea Navy School in Sevastopol is launching Mostik simulator. The Pacific and Northern fleets created deployment bases.Yevmenov said.The Baltic fleet has reconstructed over 70 percent of berths for warships and submarines. The deployment base in Novorossiisk near Geoport is to be completed by the end of the year.Yevmenov said.