Russian Navy Test-Launched Tsirkon Hypersonic Missile For The 1st Time

Russia test-launched its Tsirkon hypersonic missile from a ship for the first time when the Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov fired the weapon from the Barents Sea against a ground target in January, two sources in defense circles of Russia’s North-Western Federal District told TASS on Thursday.

About 3M22 Tsirkon hypersonic missile