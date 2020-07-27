What's new

Russian naval aviation. Best naval aviation in world.

Tai Hai Chen said:
Su-30SM air superiority / anti ship attack / escort


Ka-52K LHD attack helicopter


Il-38N ASW attack


Ka-27 ASW helicopter


Ka-29 amphibious assault helicopter


Ka-32 AWAC helicopter

Again licking the @$$ of Russian military hardware, you have no ability to called Russian military hardware WORLD BEST, and this WORLD BEST TERM is really stupid and USELESS , i would like Pakistan or Kenya have world best military hardware in the world, so can you believe it is true??? think logically and use the common sense, as for your personal opinion yes Russian military hardware is world best, so shoo what next
 
No one comes even close to USN as of now, maybe the Chinese Navy will be able to catch up but the problem with this is that as the Chinese Navy is progressing so is USN so they will always maintain the superiority.
 
