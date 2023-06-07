Russian military receives Chinese armored vehicles.

Actually China can supply Firedragon system's 300km missiles that can be launched by Tornado-S MLRS system of Russia. Since it is tube launched and totally destroyed on impact it would be hard to prove they are not the missiles of Tornado-S. Another option can be for China to take the blueprints from Russia of Tornado-S 9M544-200km range missiles and produce them locally sending them back to Russia maybe with some improvements as well(laser gyros - longer range etc.). This way China won't lose deniability option while supplying long range munition to Russia.



Same option goes for Russian Orion MALE drones. They have sufficient performance and can carry atgms as well. Instead of delivering Chinese patented drones factories can produce Orion drones after taking blueprints from Russia and send them back to Russia. If it is downed then a Russian produced Orion drone would be downed not a Chinese drone. If paperwork is handled correctly it can't be traced back to China and would appear as Russian production.

