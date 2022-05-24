Russian Mi-28NM helicopter will carry cruise missiles





Russian Mi-28NM Helicopter to Carry Cruise Missiles A Russian attack helicopter currently under production, the Mi-28NM, will be equipped with cruise missiles, state media reported.

RIA Novosti reports that the Russian attack helicopter currently in production, the Mi-28NM, will be equipped with cruise missiles.The state-owned Russian news agency added that the plane's four missiles will have a maximum range of 100 kilometers (62 miles), which will greatly enhance its ability to strike targets with precision. "No other helicopter in the world today has cruise missiles of this type and power as a standard weapon," the agency wrote, citing a source.Mi-28NM is a development of the Mi-28N, a combat helicopter currently in service with the Russian Army. Among other upgrades, the Mi-28NM compared to its predecessor will have the ability to launch small drones from modular missile launch tubes, TASS reported in an earlier report“When hostile targets are detected, the helicopter crew issues target designation data and monitors the destruction of targets,” Vitaly Shcherbina, chief designer of the Moscow-based combat helicopter program at the center, told the Russian news agency.Furthermore, the aircraft will be able to communicate with other classes of UAVs such as the Korsar and Outpost-R (both medium-weight UAVs) “...whether through the Army Aviation Autopilot position or directly between the helicopter and the drone.”The helicopter is capable of performing a wide range of functions including reconnaissance, target identification and "destroying ground and air targets"The Russian Ministry of Defense has ordered 98 Mi-28NMs from 2020 to 2027.