What's new

Russian Mi-28NM helicopter will carry cruise missiles

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
27,149
20
29,215
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1653354000633.png


RIA Novosti reports that the Russian attack helicopter currently in production, the Mi-28NM, will be equipped with cruise missiles.

The state-owned Russian news agency added that the plane's four missiles will have a maximum range of 100 kilometers (62 miles), which will greatly enhance its ability to strike targets with precision. "No other helicopter in the world today has cruise missiles of this type and power as a standard weapon," the agency wrote, citing a source.

Launching drones

Mi-28NM is a development of the Mi-28N, a combat helicopter currently in service with the Russian Army. Among other upgrades, the Mi-28NM compared to its predecessor will have the ability to launch small drones from modular missile launch tubes, TASS reported in an earlier report

“When hostile targets are detected, the helicopter crew issues target designation data and monitors the destruction of targets,” Vitaly Shcherbina, chief designer of the Moscow-based combat helicopter program at the center, told the Russian news agency.


Other capabilities

Furthermore, the aircraft will be able to communicate with other classes of UAVs such as the Korsar and Outpost-R (both medium-weight UAVs) “...whether through the Army Aviation Autopilot position or directly between the helicopter and the drone.”

The helicopter is capable of performing a wide range of functions including reconnaissance, target identification and "destroying ground and air targets"

The Russian Ministry of Defense has ordered 98 Mi-28NMs from 2020 to 2027.


1653354196561.png


www.thedefensepost.com

Russian Mi-28NM Helicopter to Carry Cruise Missiles

A Russian attack helicopter currently under production, the Mi-28NM, will be equipped with cruise missiles, state media reported.
www.thedefensepost.com www.thedefensepost.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

vostok
Export versions of Russian Mi-28NM, Ka-52M attack helicopters to get new missile
Replies
0
Views
939
vostok
vostok
Raj-Hindustani
The Air Force is equipping the fleet of Russian helicopters with Israeli Spike missiles
Replies
3
Views
515
Two banks of the River
T
beijingwalker
With US ‘Super Choppers’ On Radar, China Says Its ‘Future Helicopters’ Will Be Equipped With Ground-Breaking Technologies
Replies
10
Views
687
WotTen
W
Zarvan
New Iskander missile brigade to be created in Russian Eastern military district
Replies
1
Views
525
vostok
vostok
beijingwalker
China’s new military helicopter with innovative design makes 1st flight
Replies
1
Views
613
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom