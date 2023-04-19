Russian mercenaries fingered in attack on Chinese workers in CAR

So-called muslims in various countries are for SALE for localized political gains. If US does not help, other big powers step in to do their bidding.



This is the Fitna and Fasaad that Holy Quran has cautioned against. But politics is the new region of many so-called Muslims and this is why they feel the need to pick sides in Global Power Plays like the pawns they are.



Mali, Libya, Chad, Sudan, Mozambique, Syria = beacons of prosperity.