Russian media: Russia transfers MiG-31 aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missiles close to Lithuania, Poland

Russian media: Russia transfers MiG-31 aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missiles close to Lithuania, Poland​

August 18, 2022 3:49 pm
Russian state-controlled news agency TASS reported on Aug. 18 citing the country’s Defense Ministry that three Mikoyan MiG-31 interceptor aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missiles have been relocated to the Chkalovsk airfield located in the city of Kaliningrad, which borders Lithuania and Poland. Russia used Kinzhal missiles — the newest type of air-to-surface missiles that it has in its arsenal — in its attack on Vinnytsia Oblast on Aug. 7, according to the Air Force of Ukraine.
Mig-31 armed with Kinzhal
Mig-31 interceptor is Russia's mini AWACS when it comes to air warfare and it is the fastest interceptor in its own class of fighter jets. This fighter jet depends on its long range Zaslon-M radars capable of firing long range R-37 and R-77 A2A missiles. It was planned that Russia modernizes 100 of its current fleet of almost 252 fighters to higher standards such Mig-31 BM and BSM and K standards until the late 2020.

This fighter jet is armed with Ballistic missiles too. It can target airbase of enemy from 2000-3000 KM with pinpoint accuracy.

Firing Kinzhal from Mig-31K

 

