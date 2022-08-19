Russian media: Russia transfers MiG-31 aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missiles close to Lithuania, Poland​

Muhammed45
Russian media: Russia transfers MiG-31 aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missiles close to Lithuania, PolandThis item is part of our running news digest
August 18, 2022 3:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian state-controlled news agency TASS reported on Aug. 18 citing the country’s Defense Ministry that three Mikoyan MiG-31 interceptor aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missiles have been relocated to the Chkalovsk airfield located in the city of Kaliningrad, which borders Lithuania and Poland. Russia used Kinzhal missiles — the newest type of air-to-surface missiles that it has in its arsenal — in its attack on Vinnytsia Oblast on Aug. 7, according to the Air Force of Ukraine.
