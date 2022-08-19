Russian media: Russia transfers MiG-31 aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missiles close to Lithuania, Poland​

Mig-31 armed with KinzhalMig-31 interceptor is Russia's mini AWACS when it comes to air warfare and it is the fastest interceptor in its own class of fighter jets. This fighter jet depends on its long range Zaslon-M radars capable of firing long range R-37 and R-77 A2A missiles. It was planned that Russia modernizes 100 of its current fleet of almost 252 fighters to higher standards such Mig-31 BM and BSM and K standards until the late 2020.This fighter jet is armed with Ballistic missiles too. It can target airbase of enemy from 2000-3000 KM with pinpoint accuracy.Firing Kinzhal from Mig-31K