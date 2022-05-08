What's new

Russian law firm sues Apple for $1.3 million after the company pulled its payment service from the country

LOL! Dr Evil'd.

Russian law firm sues Apple for $1.3 million after the company pulled its payment service from the country

The tech giant suspended sales and limited access to various services including Apple Pay following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A person uses Apple Pay on an iPhone in a Moscow cafe.

Apple suspended its Apple Pay service in Russia in March. REUTERS/Maxim

A Russian law firm has filed a lawsuit against Apple seeking $1.26 million (90 million roubles) in damages after the company pulled its payment service from the country, Reuters reported.

Moscow-based law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov and Partners said on Friday it is suing the tech giant, accusing it of violating Russian consumers' rights when it restricted the use of its Apple Pay service, per Reuters.

Apple halted all product sales in Russia and suspended some services including Apple Pay in March, citing the invasion of Ukraine. Many companies have pulled out of Russia following the invasion, including brands like McDonald's, Goldman Sachs, and Uniqlo.

The law firm said it filed the lawsuit with a Moscow court and is seeking compensation for damages including "moral damage," Reuters reported.

The law firm said restricting services lowered the value of Apple devices, which it said was unfair and discriminatory under Russian law, Reuters reported.

The law firm said it is still inviting claimants to join the suit which could raise the total damages sought, per Reuters. It also wants Apple to resume full operation of its payment service in Russia, Reuters reported.

The same law firm filed a lawsuit against Netflix, which also suspended its service in Russia, in April.

Insider reached out to Grigory Chernyshov, a partner at the law firm, but did not immediately get a response.

Apple did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.

Apple released a statement in March after suspending its services saying it was "deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all the people who are suffering as a result of the violence."

 
