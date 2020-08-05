Russian Kantemirovskaya tank division receives additional T-80BVM tanks

The [4th Guards] Kantemirovskaya tank division of the [1st] Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District received ten modernized T-80BVM tanks. Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link One of the upgraded T-80BVM tanks previously received by the 4th Guards Kantemirovskaya Tank Division of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District. Alabino, January 1, 2020 (Picture source: Russian MoD) On August 2, 2020, at the Alabino training ground (near Kubinka), a ceremonial transfer of military equipment and a zeroing took place, the first live fires will take place next week, BMPD/LiveJournal reports. Tankers are ready for their operation since they were trained on the T-80BVM of the previous batch, which was received earlier. As a result of the modernization, all the main characteristics of this tank have been increased: firepower, security, mobility, command control. The firing range of all types of ammunition has been increased during the day, at night and in conditions of limited visibility. All-round protection of the vehicle against modern anti-tank weapons is provided. Reduced fuel consumption when the gas turbine engine is parked with the fire control system turned on. The combat weight of the T-80BVM is 46 tons. It includes the installation of a gunner's multi-channel sight, a 125-mm cannon, a modified gas turbine engine of 1,250 hp, a gun stabilizer and a driver's observation device. The tank is equipped with APS (Active Protection System). The chassis has been improved. On August 24, 2017, Uralvagonzavod Scientific and Production Corporation JSC signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense to upgrade 62 T-80B tanks to the T-80BVM level (with the delivery of 31 units in 2018 and 2019). Modernization of T-80B tanks under this contract is being carried out at Omsk Transport Engineering Plant JSC (part of NPK Uralvagonzavod JSC of Rostec State Corporation). In fact, the first battalion set of modernized T-80BVM tanks (31 tanks) under this contract entered the plant in 2019 for the rearmament of the tank battalion of the 200th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Northern Fleet. The second battalion set, apparently in 2020, will be transferred to the 4th Guards Kantemirovskaya tank division, which by now, obviously, taking into account the transferred on August 2, has already received 20 tanks. One of the upgraded T-80BVM tanks previously received by the 4th Guards Kantemirovskaya Tank Division of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District. Alabino, January 1, 2020 (Picture source: Russian MoD) One of the upgraded T-80BVM tanks previously received by the 4th Guards Kantemirovskaya Tank Division of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District. Alabino, January 1, 2020 (Picture source: Russian MoD) Firing tests by T-80BVM tanks of the 4th Guards Kantemirovskaya Tank Division of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District. Alabino, January 1, 2020 (Picture source: Russian MoD) https://www.armyrecognition.com/def...vision_receives_additional_t-80bvm_tanks.html