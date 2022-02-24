Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Several hours ago Russia began its intervention in Ukraine, here are the current visuals from the region.
New Recruit
Looks like it’s full scale war?
Considering how it looks, should PM Khan cut short the visit and head home? What is the protocol when a neutral party’s leader is visiting a country when war starts between the host and another nation?
The goal is regime change, Putin just said this before his start of the invasion. He wants the entire demilitarization of Ukraine. Donbass will of course be separated from Ukraine once this assault ends.Nope, it would not be a full scale of war, Putin will remain in the current captured areas by the rebels, or the most aggressive move he would take IMO is capture whole Dombas region which is now only 1/3 is in the hands of rebels
The goal is regime change, Putin just said this before his start of the invasion. He wants the entire demilitarization of Ukraine. Donbass will of course be separated from Ukraine once this assault ends.