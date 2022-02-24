Russian Invasion of Ukraine

FuturePAF said:



Considering how it looks, should PM Khan cut short the visit and head home? What is the protocol when a neutral party’s leader is visiting a country when war starts between the host and another nation?



Looks like it's full scale war?

Nope, it would not be a full scale of war of invading the whole Ukraine, Russian troops will remain in the current captured areas by the rebels, or the most aggressive move Putin would take IMO is to capture whole Dombas region which is now only 1/3 is in the hands of rebels