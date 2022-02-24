What's new

Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Looks like it’s full scale war?

Considering how it looks, should PM Khan cut short the visit and head home? What is the protocol when a neutral party’s leader is visiting a country when war starts between the host and another nation?

 
FuturePAF said:
Looks like it’s full scale war?

Considering how it looks, should PM Khan cut short the visit and head home? What is the protocol when a neutral party’s leader is visiting a country when war starts between the host and another nation?

Nope, it would not be a full scale of war of invading the whole Ukraine, Russian troops will remain in the current captured areas by the rebels, or the most aggressive move Putin would take IMO is to capture whole Dombas region which is now only 1/3 is in the hands of rebels
 
Indos said:
Nope, it would not be a full scale of war, Putin will remain in the current captured areas by the rebels, or the most aggressive move he would take IMO is capture whole Dombas region which is now only 1/3 is in the hands of rebels
The goal is regime change, Putin just said this before his start of the invasion. He wants the entire demilitarization of Ukraine. Donbass will of course be separated from Ukraine once this assault ends.
 
Tomcats said:
The goal is regime change, Putin just said this before his start of the invasion. He wants the entire demilitarization of Ukraine. Donbass will of course be separated from Ukraine once this assault ends.
Even USSR cannot hold Afghanistan, let alone Ukraine which is much powerful, there will be insurgency and supplied armed by US and NATO countries.

It is suicide to capture whole big nation like Ukraine
 

