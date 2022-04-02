What's new

Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately, want better relations with the US: COAS Bajwa at Islamabad Security Dialogue

Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,325
3
3,362
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Major points from General Bajwa's speech today at Islamabad Security Dialogue;

- We enjoy close relationship with China
- We have a long history of excellent and strategic relationship with the United States which is our biggest export partner - we want to build this relationship more
- Sadly the Russian invasion of Ukraine is very unfortunate… a huge tragedy which must be stopped immediately
- Aggression of Russia against a smaller country can't be condoned


Details as reported by Dawn.

www.dawn.com

Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa

Terms invasion a "huge tragedy", says Russia's aggression cannot be condoned despite its legitimate security concerns.
www.dawn.com
 
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,683
-1
5,100
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So he went against what Imran said regarding neutrality and no siding with anyone.

Yeh watan tomara hai , ham to khamakha iss mein .....
 
SmartGeek

SmartGeek

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 29, 2013
3,067
0
1,989
All the more reasons Imran Khan must stay despite his incompetence and no alternative economically viable. Let’s remember it is dawn.
 
B

B-_-m3r/-!anG

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 19, 2022
3
0
2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
damage control
Click to expand...
So the whole Mantra of Pakistan being Neutral has been flipped. COAS has categorically condemned the Russian Invasion making it clear that Pakistan is not taking the neutral stance but is rather share West POV. Wonder how China will see Pakistan after this debacle
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
5,104
-2
6,307
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
B-_-m3r/-!anG said:
So the whole Mantra of Pakistan being Neutral has been flipped. COAS has categorically condemned the Russian Invasion making it clear that Pakistan is not taking the neutral stance but is rather share West POV. Wonder how China will see Pakistan after this debacle
Click to expand...
it'll only impact the russia-pak relationship
china has no buisness here, itll have zero barring on our relationship with china
 
SD 10

SD 10

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
1,770
0
2,054
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
From ABSOLUTELY NOT to WHY NOT :lol: . Baray lambay hath hain amreeka kay. Bik bhi gyay aur qeemat bhi kuch nhi honi , ziaada se ziada kuch jahaz aur kuch dilasay! sasta maal hai bai :lol:
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
1,639
-1
2,318
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
B-_-m3r/-!anG said:
So the whole Mantra of Pakistan being Neutral has been flipped. COAS has categorically condemned the Russian Invasion making it clear that Pakistan is not taking the neutral stance but is rather share West POV. Wonder how China will see Pakistan after this debacle
Click to expand...

China has given its nod of approval to Pakistan for the rollover of all commercial loans, according to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi. In a video message on Twitter, the minister confirmed China’s decision on its revolving facility for Pakistan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510168519945510916
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 6, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Foreign envoys urge Pakistan to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine during emergency UNGA session
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
112
Views
4K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
K
Govt asked not to ‘condone’ Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine
Replies
5
Views
377
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
A
Pakistan PM reaches Moscow amid invasion: ‘What a time I have come, so much excitement’
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
Imad.Khan
Imad.Khan
INDIAPOSITIVE
At International Court of Justice Indian judge votes against Russian invasion of Ukraine
Replies
1
Views
178
STREANH
S
Zibago
Ukrainian Citizens Stage Protest Against Russian Aggression in Islamabad
2
Replies
15
Views
692
CrazyZ
CrazyZ

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom