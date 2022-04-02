Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately, want better relations with the US: COAS Bajwa at Islamabad Security Dialogue

Major points from General Bajwa's speech today at Islamabad Security Dialogue;
- We enjoy close relationship with China
- We have a long history of excellent and strategic relationship with the United States which is our biggest export partner - we want to build this relationship more
- Sadly the Russian invasion of Ukraine is very unfortunate… a huge tragedy which must be stopped immediately
- Aggression of Russia against a smaller country can't be condoned
Details as reported by Dawn.
Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa
Terms invasion a "huge tragedy", says Russia's aggression cannot be condoned despite its legitimate security concerns.
www.dawn.com