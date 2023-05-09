Russian Imports Of Chinese Products Up 67% In 4M 2023​

beijingwalker
Russian Imports Of Chinese Products Up 67% In 4M 2023May 9, 2023Posted byRussia Briefing
Russia-China trade in January-April 2023 showed significant growth, China’s General Administration of Customs said, while pointing out that China’s economic relations with the US left much to be desired.
During the first four months of the year, China imported goods to Russia worth US$33.686 billion, an increase of 67.2% on the same period in 2022; deliveries from Russia to China increased by 24.8% to US$39.462 billion.
Separately, in April, trade between the two countries amounted to US$19.228 billion: Russia supplied goods worth US$9.606 billion to China; China supplied goods worth US$9.621 billion to Russia.
However, US-China trade during this period decreased 11.2% to US$217.924 billion. Chinese exports to the United States down 14.3% year on year to US$158.25 billion; while deliveries from the US to China dropped 2% to US$59.673 billion.
At the same time Japan-Russia trade dropped by 41% in the first quarter of 2023, due to Tokyo’s political position, according to Gennady Ovechko, Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to Japan. “Japan’s business circles are under unprecedented pressure from both local authorities and from abroad. Negative dynamics can also be seen in trade. In 2022, it neared US$20 billion, a drop of 8.9%. Japanese exports to Russia also fell to US$4.67 billion, dropping 40.5%.” Ovechko said. He also said imports to Japan from Russia grew by 8.8% to US$15.38 billion.
