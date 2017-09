Terrifying moment Russian helicopter accidentally opens fire on bystanders with MISSILES due to 'technical glitch' during Zapad 2017 war games, seriously injuring two people

Footage appears to show bystanders being fired upon by a Russian helicopter

Two missiles explode just feet away from cars and people in horrifying scenes

It has been reported that two people were seriously hurt and taken to hospital

Comes as Russia hosts its biggest war games in years in form of Zapad-2017

Putin's forces repelled an imaginary enemy and launched a 'counter-offensive'

But Russia says the military exercise is rehearsing a purely defensive scenario.

VIDEO IN LINK.