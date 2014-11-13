/ Register

  Thursday, August 23, 2018

Russian Ground Forces. Photos & Videos & Discussion

Discussion in 'Russian Defence Forum' started by Barmaley, Nov 13, 2014.

    Russian Ground Forces
    ukrainian-officer-russian-troops-opened-fire-at-crimea-base.jpg

    T-90A.jpg Pantsir S-1.jpg
    59b9077fe74810e4110a6062a09adff4.jpg
    174827334.jpg
    Oboronexpo2014part2-02.jpg
     
    Some beautiful footage of artillery in slow-mo
     
    Serbia: See Russian paras jump into action at SREM-2014 joint drills


     
    Pantsir S-1 for Arctic troops
    lmHH4.jpg o7R89.jpg
     
    BMP-3
     
    Military Police training

     
    Russian Army massive exercise in the same time in different climate zones and even countries.


     
    2[1].jpg
     
    Impressive also i heard Russia offered to provide counter terrorism training to Pakistan armed forces so good for us.
     
    Military police training 0_c2250_fb86b157_orig[1].jpg 0_c2253_c13f7848_orig[1].jpg

    0_c2245_6d65e3a7_orig[1].jpg 0_c2247_44060452_orig[1].jpg 0_c224a_1223a54_orig[1].jpg 0_c224e_54e3959a_orig[1].jpg 0_c224f_3286c53d_orig[1].jpg
    0_c2254_dbd9e80_orig[1].jpg 0_c2256_e8ab67fb_orig[1].jpg
     
    Bamburovo military ground

    0_18082a_4deac11_XL[1].jpg 0_18082c_913aa780_XL[1].jpg 0_18082d_3d5e7bb1_XL[1].jpg 0_180832_d072e352_XL[1].jpg 0_180835_28b97890_XL[1].jpg 0_180837_50088003_XL[1].jpg 0_18083b_6ecdb695_XL[1].jpg 0_18083c_61a60fcf_XL[1].jpg 0_180840_de83cd49_XL[1].jpg 0_180848_86653261_XL[1].jpg
     
    0_18084a_2222a5d2_XL[1].jpg 0_18084c_2908044f_XL[1].jpg 0_180850_aa3bb1ba_XL[1].jpg 0_180847_c62da50_XL[1].jpg
     
    ...like Ukraine.:rofl:
     
    AK-12 in final stage of trials. Russian MoD has plants to replace all AK-74M with AK-12 till 2020.
    Concern Kalashnikov planned to produce more that 50.000 AK-12 per year.

     
    "Ural Typhoon" - my favourite MRAP :-)
    d1c36525bfaa70acd554262d26ecf132.jpg 37fac1a400db.jpg -----------------------12.JPG ural-63095_63099_yamz-536.jpg Ural-63099_armored_vehicle-2012-04.jpg
     
