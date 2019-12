The relation between Russia and Germany reached a low point.The murder of a Georgian in Berlin Tiergarten and his connection with Russia.The murder of the Georgian is a murder of a bussiness men and seeked with internaional arrest warrent.. this warrent was withdrawn, soon after the withdrawn he recived a russian passport.He recived a special russian passport with a blocking notice which make it impossible for german investigative authorities to read the passport, this and his proofen connection to the russian defence ministry, not existing travel data, make investigation authorites in Germany belive that the murder of the Gregorian in Berlin did it on russian government order.Because russian authorities ignored every German request for help to clear this case, even request from highest authorities... the general prosecutor, Germanys highest authoritie took now this case... the german government reacted and ordered that two russian diplomats (member of the military intelligence) recived the title unwanted person and have to leave Germany.The diplomats have to leave beause of Russia unwillig to cooperate to clear this case.If the investigation come to the conclution that this murder was done on order by russian authorities the relation between Russia and Germany reach a point lower than any point during the cold war.