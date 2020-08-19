The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that Major General Vyachelsav Gladich had been killed today in an IED attack in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Govenorate. The announcement comes after several Telegram channels with sources in the Russian military reported that he had died earlier today. According to a statement released to the TASS, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies, the major general was part of a convoy that was returning from a humanitarian operation near the city of Deir ez-Zor when the convoy struck the IED. Two other Russian service members were also injured in the explosion. The three service members were medically evacuated, but the major general, referred to as a “senior military advisor with the rank of major general”, succumbed to his injuries during the evacuation process. https://www.overtdefense.com/2020/08/18/russian-general-killed-in-ied-attack-in-syria/