Russian Gas to be transferred to Pakistan and Persian gulf through Iran

aryobarzan
Feb 17, 2019
Outlines of an agreement that is being discussed between Iran and Russia:
- Russian will build a Gas pipeline in Pakistan and connect it to Iranian Pipeline
- Russian gas will be sent to PAK via Turkmenistan, Azarbijan to Iran and Iran through "Swap" mechanism will deliver the gas to Pakistan
- Russian and Iranian companies on a 50-50 partnership will build under sea gas pipeline in the Persian Gulf and transfer the Russian gas via Iran (swap) to OMAN and other Persian gulf customers