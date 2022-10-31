What's new

Russian Gas to be transferred to Pakistan and Persian gulf through Iran

Outlines of an agreement that is being discussed between Iran and Russia:

  • Russian will build a Gas pipeline in Pakistan and connect it to Iranian Pipeline
  • Russian gas will be sent to PAK via Turkmenistan, Azarbijan to Iran and Iran through "Swap" mechanism will deliver the gas to Pakistan
  • Russian and Iranian companies on a 50-50 partnership will build under sea gas pipeline in the Persian Gulf and transfer the Russian gas via Iran (swap) to OMAN and other Persian gulf customers
 

