Russian Foreign Trade Bank has carried out RMB deposit business since March 9 with annual interest rate of 8%

Russian Foreign Trade Bank has carried out RMB deposit business since March 9 with annual interest rate of 8%​

March. 9 2022

According to RIA Novosti reported on the 9th, the Russian Bank of foreign trade and Economic Cooperation (the Russian Foreign Trade Bank) announced that the bank has carried out RMB deposit business since March 9, with a maximum annual interest rate of 8%. The minimum deposit is 100 yuan.

The minimum deposit required by individual business offices of the Russian foreign trade bank is 500 yuan.

" The Russian Foreign Trade Bank also said that the new business will become the "most favorable option" for foreign exchange deposits. "In the context of the decline of the exchange rate (ruble) against the US dollar and the euro, many customers are interested in using other foreign exchange deposits. RMB is one of the most promising options for allocating funds available."

The highest annual interest rate is 8%. Russian media: Russian Foreign Trade Bank has carried out RMB deposit business since March 9

I will lend money to Russia banks if 8% return guaranteed.
 
Russian banks offer yuan accounts as Putin turns to China

Plunging rouble and western sanctions prompt Russia to use Chinese currency

ByLucy Burton, BANKING EDITOR and James Titcomb9 March 2022 • 8:04pm

Russian banks are opening retail accounts dealing in yuan as China eyes a chance to dominate the country's economy.

Russia's second largest bank VTB Bank has begun offering a Chinese yuan savings account with an interest rate of up to 8pc, hailing the currency as "one of the most affordable and promising options for investing funds" after the country was hit by Western sanctions.

A number of other Russian banks are now eyeing the possibility of opening settlement accounts and deposits in yuan, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Wednesday.

The move comes days after it emerged that a string of Russian lenders including Sberbank and Alfa Bank were planning to use China’s UnionPay system to provide customers’ bank cards after Visa and Mastercard boycotted Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

UnionPay is the dominant payments handler in China but has a small market share outside of the world’s second-largest economy.

There have been fears that excluding Russia from international financial systems will cause it to back rival systems with the help of China, one of the few nations that could support Russia in mitigating the impact of tough sanctions.

The European Union this week urged Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, to put pressure on his "friend" Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine on Monday.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said that while Beijing would organise aid to Ukraine, the “friendship” between Beijing and Moscow was “rock solid”.

Australia's intelligence chief Andrew Shearer, director general of the Office of National Intelligence, warned on Wednesday that a "troubling new strategic convergence" between Beijing and Moscow has developed and the risk of "major power conflict" had grown since the invasion of Ukraine.

However, Russians are currently facing a shortage of smartphones as Chinese manufacturers have begun cutting shipments to the country following a collapse in the rouble.

Companies including Huawei and Xiaomi have quietly cut down the number of handsets they are sending to Russia, according to reports.

The moves could mean consumers in the country struggle to get hold of new devices after both Apple and Samsung halted sales last week.

The rouble’s collapse has made selling devices in Russia far less profitable and potentially loss making for manufacturers. The Russian currency has lost around 40pc of its value against the dollar in the last month.

A Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G device is currently selling for 40,000 roubles in the company’s Russian store, which converts to $314, against $528 a month ago.

According to the Financial Times, Xiaomi, Oppo and Huawei have cut shipments to Russia by around half since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Jan Stryjak, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, said that although Chinese brands have not faced the same domestic pressure to pull out of Russia, they are seeking to establish themselves among more affluent Western consumers.

Russian banks offer yuan accounts as Putin turns to China

Where Russia gets the money to pay this sky high interest? What the impact would be on the Chinese banking due to this Yuan attracting policy by Russia?
 

