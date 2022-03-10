Russian Foreign Trade Bank has carried out RMB deposit business since March 9 with annual interest rate of 8%​

March. 9 2022According to RIA Novosti reported on the 9th, the Russian Bank of foreign trade and Economic Cooperation (the Russian Foreign Trade Bank) announced that the bank has carried out RMB deposit business since March 9, with a maximum annual interest rate of 8%. The minimum deposit is 100 yuan.The minimum deposit required by individual business offices of the Russian foreign trade bank is 500 yuan." The Russian Foreign Trade Bank also said that the new business will become the "most favorable option" for foreign exchange deposits. "In the context of the decline of the exchange rate (ruble) against the US dollar and the euro, many customers are interested in using other foreign exchange deposits. RMB is one of the most promising options for allocating funds available."