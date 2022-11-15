Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov due in Dhaka on maiden Bangladesh visit​

Ministers from over a dozen other countries will attend the 22nd IORA conference on Nov 24​

Staff Correspondentbdnews24.comPublished : 13 Nov 2022, 08:13 AMUpdated : 13 Nov 2022, 08:13 AMRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be travelling to Dhaka on Nov 23 on a two-day trip, his first to Bangladesh, to join a ministerial conference of the Indian Ocean Rim Association or IORA.Ministers from over a dozen other countries will attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers at Intercontinental Hotel on Nov 24, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday. “It's good news.”Bangladesh is heading the block of 23 countries for 2022-23.Russia joined the IORA Council of Ministers in 2021 as the 10th dialogue partner.Besides joining the IORA conference, Lavrov will hold a bilateral meeting with Momen and pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.His visit comes at a time when Bangladesh, along with the rest of the world, is grappling with a global economic crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the West’s sanctions on Russia, a major supplier of grains and fertiliser.Bangladesh has also partnered with Russia for other purposes, including the South Asian country’s first nuclear power plant.